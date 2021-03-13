Himesh Reshammiya. What the first thing that popped into your mind? For me, it is his music from films like Aashiq Banaya Aapne, Sanam Teri Kasam, Tere Naam, Aap Kaa Surroor, Aksar and more. I know many of you don’t credit him enough – but he is a force to be reckoned with given that he told the title of selling the most number of albums in India to date.

Advertisement

Did you have to read the sentence twice to make sure it was what you think it was? Well, we did some digging around and found out some trivia that states his first solo album sold millions of copies. Yes, millions! In fact, it is just 10 million lesser than Michael Jackson’s Thriller – the world’s best selling album.

Advertisement

As per some reports, Himesh Reshammiya’s Aap Ka Surroor released in 2006 with a total of 18 tracks. The songs from this album were much loved and soon became chart-toppers and were played at almost every party that took place in the time that followed.

But did you know, Himesh Reshammiya’s solo album has set a benchmark that is very hard to break? Yup, Aap Kas Surroor is the album that has sold the highest number of copies in the history of Indian music. Now isn’t that a huge achieve and feat we doubt people will break soon for a singer who people made fun of owing to his nasal singing!

To put things into perspective – number wise, Aap Kas Surroor sold about 55 million copies in India. The highest selling alum in the world to date – Thriller by Michael Jackson – has sold 65 million copies globally. Understood the numbers? Well, here’s another stat, K-pop superstar Kim Gun-mo’s Mis-Encounter is one of the most selling albums, has sold over 3-million copies, only. Now, we don’t own any official numbers about this as we are just sharing compilations of what’s already out there.

This surely takes us back to the days when Himesh Reshammiya owned the musical scenario in Bollywood. Alexa, play ‘Naam Hai Tera’!

Must Read: Juhi Chawla Once Revealed Aamir Khan’s ‘Secret’ Marriage With Two Kids To Media, Here’s What Happened Next!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube