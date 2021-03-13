If there’s one iconic couple that we thoroughly enjoyed watching on our television from the ’90s is Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Their chemistry on-screen was undeniably charismatic and hence when a journalist once asked the actress if she was dating Khan during the shoot of Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, her answer left him shocked.

Aamir’s wedding with his first wife Reena Dutta was kept under the wraps and nobody really knew about it until Juhi gave it away during one of her interviews.

During an interview, Juhi Chawla was asked by a close friend and journalist if she and Aamir Khan were dating during Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Opening up about the incident, the actress said, “It’s just that there was this very close journalist friend of mine, I’ve known him since college, who asked me whether I had had an affair and was attracted to Aamir during ‘QSQT’. So, just to defend myself. I said how could I when the boy was happily married and a father of two.”

Defending herself after the news went viral, Juhi told Stardust, “Don’t try and make me feel guilty because I won’t. And it wasn’t as if I held a press conference and announced that our dear old Aamir was all tied up in wedlock.”

Aamir Khan in fact denied the marriage in front of Juhi Chawla. Talking about the denial, the Ishq actress said, “I meant it as a joke. How was I to know that the journalist would take me seriously and ask Aamir about it in front of me? I almost died of embarrassment as Aamir denied everything. This was much before ‘QSQT’ was released.”

Taking a dig at the Laal Singh Chaddha actor, Juhi said, “Now, of course, Aamir has decided to become more honest like me and go clean about everything. After all, I am a very, very honest person and a staunch Gandhian when it suits me. I believe in the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth and I wish Aamir would do so too. Now please start searching for his two kids.”

But there wasn’t any cold blood between the two actors. Juhi Chawla in fact once told the media, “Hey man, don’t take our bitching and fooling about all that seriously. Aamir and I get along like a house on fire. We have a fantastic rapport with each other.”

She continued and added, “After all, when you’re as close as Aamir and I are, it is almost like a family affair. And when you’re familiar then you have the right to fool about with each other. We never miss an opportunity to attack each other verbally and we’re always making cracks at each other.”

