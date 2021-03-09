Internet is a funny place & fans of actors are sometimes the most creative people. Well, the latest one who is leaving us cracked up is Juhi Chawla with her creativity, also featuring Akshay Kumar.

Advertisement

Recently, social media users went into a frenzy making videos dancing to the Pawri Ho Rahi Hai anthem by Yashraj Mukhate.

Advertisement

Not just millennials but the older generation of people also followed suit shooting funny content. Joining the bandwagon now is Juhi Chawla, as she shows her viral pawri!

Fans of 90s superstar Juhi Chawla made a version too ft her and Akshay Kumar. & it is really funny!

Check it out below:

Apparently, Juhi took fancy of the edit & has reposted it on her page as well!

It’s been a really long time we saw Juhi & Akshay Kumar together! We want that to happen soon. How about y’all?

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Sunayana Fozdar: “Koi Problem Nahi Log Mujhpe Hase Toh” (Exclusive)



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube