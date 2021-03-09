Sunayana Fozdar is one of the most trending actors lately. She joined Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as Anjali. Her portrayal is being loved by fans and she’s gelling really well with her co-stars as well. There are memes time and again but what is her take on the same? Read on for exclusive details.

It was Neha Mehta who quit Taarak Mehta amid the pandemic. She had some issues with the makers that remained unresolved. As soon as Sunayana was announced to be the replacement, many were elated. However, there also remained memes storming on Twitter that showed Gokuldham’s reaction to the same.

Talking about it all, Sunayana Fozdar exclusively told us, “There have been memes. Mujhe toh memes jab bante hai, wahi compliment lagte hai. People sometimes get like, ‘why are these memes being made?’ but the reason why I’m doing a comedy show is because I want people to laugh on me na. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai log mujhpe hase toh.”

Sunayana Fozdar continued, “Taarak aur Anjali ko leke toh bohot saare bante hai. When I had just entered the show, there was a meme where the entire Gokuldham society was on one side, and I was standing on the other. Some pictures of mine in a saree and everyone standing in a line together were viral. There are also memes ft. I, Taarak and Jethalal. Honestly, I take that as a compliment.”

Well, it only takes a mature actor to take it in a good spirit.

Meanwhile, Sunayana Fozdar during the conversation even revealed her bond with her co-stars. She mentioned how she enjoys making videos with Palak Sidhwani. Her bond with Munmun Dutta and the ‘mahila mandal’ is great as well!

