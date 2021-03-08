On the occasion of International Women’s Day, let’s quickly have a look at Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Sunayana Fozdar‘s song ‘Naari’ directed by Shubham Sinha. The song which is solely shot by Sunayana herself is an inspirational song that pays a tribute to all the heroes with a cape.

Advertisement

The song features Sunayana as a woman who single-handedly takes care of the entire household and how her entire life revolves around her family.

Advertisement

It showcases women as the strongest member of the family without whom the entire household can go on for a toss.

Sharing her experience while the shoot of the song, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame said, “We shot this song when the entire nation was under strict lockdown, this song was made by me on my phone without any professional help or advice. I made my family members who are non-actors, act in it. And it was great fun”

Watch the video below:

We spoke to Sunayana Fozdar recently and asked she or her co-stars have any idea of Dayaben’s return. To this, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress replied, “I wish I knew this answer, I really wish. Because I have never met her (Disha Vakani) and honestly, I would love to meet her or whatever. Humko abhi tak aisi koi baat boli nai gayi hai, we don’t know anything at all. I mean it, we really don’t know. The best person is Asit sir to answer this question. Kyuki hum khud bhi janna chahte hai, hum bhi ek dusre ko kaafi baar puchte hai. Kisiko kuch nahi pata hai.”

On the professional front, Sunayana Fozdar is currently winning hearts as Anjali Mehta in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Must Read: Bachchan Pandey Exclusive Photo: Is This Akshay Kumar’s 2nd Look For The Film? Looks Killer, If Yes!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube