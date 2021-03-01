Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has become an important part of our day to day lives. From Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Shailesh Lodha’s Taarak Mehta, we have all grown up laughing at their jokes. There’s good news coming in for all the TMKOC fans, soon the production house is venturing in toys with Toy Fair 2021. Read to know the scoop below.

Our PM Narendra Modi has been promoting ‘Vocal For Local’ for a while now. And not just that, a while back, he encouraged the manufacturers to go for a hub for toymakers with the minimum usage of plastic.

PM Modi inaugurated the Toy Fair 2021 and where he spoke about the toys made by natural materials that can be reused and recycled. Now, Neela Telefilms, under whose banner Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been running successfully for years is reportedly venturing in toys merchandising as reported by Telly Chakkar.

The production house is reportedly in talks with Toy Fair 2021 and if everything goes as planned, we might soon have toys by the producers of the show. Isn’t that great news? We can’t wait for it.

Meanwhile, Disha Vakani used to play the role of Dayaben in the Sab TV sitcom and has been missing from the show since 2017. From her signature ‘Hey maa maataji’ to her ‘Tapu ke papa’ – fans miss everything about her character. Vakani took a maternity break in September 2017 and never came back. Rumours have been rife that she was in negotiation with the makers but things couldn’t work out! Her comeback remains uncertain till date!

There could be a possibility that Disha Vakani may not return to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah but a replacement can be done. It has been reported that the makers had previously searched for an apt actress but couldn’t match the standards that Disha had set. Now, Naagin 4 actress Rakhi Vijan has expressed her desire to play Dayaben.

Aren’t y’all excited to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s production house to venture into toys merchandising soon? Tell us in the comments below.

