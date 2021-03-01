Skincare is a super important part of our lifestyle. But how many of us go through the proper dos and don’ts of it in our daily life? Most of the steps are followed just after reading instructions online or watching them in a video. BrownSkin Beauty owner Anusha Dandekar has busted a major skincare myth related to your CTM routine. Read on for all the details!

Every morning and night, it is recommended to always cleanse, tone and moisturize your face. But over the past few years, a lot more has come into play. From face roll on to serums, we want to do it all, but just quickly get done with it! A lot of mistakes are made in the process and this one major step could change the way you looked at serums hereafter.

During an exclusive conversation, Anusha Dandekar revealed that applying a serum directly on the face could have its aftermaths. “There are different ways that you do skin routines. It’s not necessary that a serum should be applied directly to the skin. Actually, to break that myth a little bit, sometimes applying a serum directly to the skin could be really harsh. Because serums are strong.”

Anusha Dandekar continued, “When you put a serum directly on the skin, it can be harmful. First of all, please check the ingredients and make sure you’re using the right one for your skin. If you mix it with the moisturiser, it not only adds moisture and gives your skin the right kind of glow, but also lessens the potency of a serum.”

Another major mistake that needs to be stopped RIGHT NOW is to put a serum on a wet face. “When you put a serum on a wet face, it’s directly going into your open pores and that’s not healthy unless it’s hyaluronic acid,” added Anusha.

