KGF Chapter 1 turned out to be a huge hit at the box office in 2018. The film broke several records with its original Kannada version, while its Hindi version too surprised one and all by denting Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero. Before that, eyebrows were raised when Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani led Excel Entertainment came on board to distribute the Hindi version of Yash starrer.

As we know, Farhan and Shah Rukh are really good friends but rumours took force that all isn’t well between the both when their movies were scheduled to clash. Leaving aside the clash part, there’s another interesting story revealed by the Rock On actor himself, in which he stated of joining the KGF camp luck by chance.

In a talk with Deccan Chronicle, Farhan Akhtar was asked of choosing KGF Chapter 1 for distribution. Farhan said, “Actually, sometimes it so happens that you may select the script for its content. But at times a film selects you. Really speaking, Anil Thadani [distributor] came up to us and told us to take a look at this film KGF. We liked the film, the visuals of the film sounded very exciting thus Ritesh Sidhwani and I decided to present this film. Hopefully, after watching this many more people may come forward where we could associate ourselves. As far as this film KGF we feel this was the right thing to associate ourselves with the film.”

“Language is no barrier at all. I feel the demography of the audiences watching different good films is changing. Getting associated with films from any arena is indeed like an expansion to all filmmakers,” Farhan Akhtar added further.

Now, Farhan and Ritesh’s Excel Entertainment is all geared to distribute Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 as well, which is scheduled to release on 16th July 2021.

