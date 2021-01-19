Apart from dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has gone by waiting for the release of Mirzapur 2. The rage that the first season created was massive, ever since fans were desperately waiting for season 2. But, now that the season is over it is inviting a lot of trouble for itself.

After Tandav, an FIR has now been registered against producers of Amazon Prime’s show Mirzapur for hurting religious sentiments and spoiling the image of the town in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports in Bollywood Hungama, FIR has named Mirzapur 2 producers Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

The FIR has been filed on Arvind Chaturvedi’s complaint at Mirzapur Kotwali (Dehat) police station. A report in Indian Express has quoted SP of Mirzapur, Ajay Kumar, saying, “Arvind Chaturvedi alleged that the web series, Mirzapur 2 has shown abusive content and illicit relations. Thus, based on the complaint, an FIR has been registered against producers and the platform.”

The second season of Mirzapur had premiered on the streaming platform in October last year. It revolves around Pankaj Tripathi who plays a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya and how his criminal empire takes the hit when Guddu Pandit (Ali Fazal) vows to avenge the death of his family members at the hands of Kaleen Bhaiya’s son and heir Munna.

Mirzapur 2 was one such series which got fans excited even before its release. Well, not to forget the audience even loved it. But, the fact that the town Mirzapur was not shown in a good light irked many.

Anyway, did you watch the series yet? What do you think about it? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

