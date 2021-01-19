Cinema inspires people, but not only for good every time. We think people taking the clue from films and doing evil deeds is only limited to the screens. But it isn’t the case; it is real stories that inspire reel ones. In the most recent turn of events, and Akshay Kumar movie has turned out to be a blueprint for a crime plan. The film is none other than the drama Special 26. The details were given out by the arrested participant in the crime and below is all you need to know about this shocking update of the day.

Advertisement

In the recent unusual turn of events, it was reported that Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya’s husband Bhargav Ram actually trained goons to conduct a kidnapping by showing them Akshay starrer Special 26. The abductors were taught to pose as Income Tax Officers to get the target out of his den.

Advertisement

As per a report in the Indian Express, Siddharth, a Vijayawada security agency owner, who is one of the accused narrated the whole story to the police during interrogation. Siddharth revealed how Bhargav Ram taught them to pose as IT Officers to kidnap Praveen Rao and his brothers Naveen and Sunil just like Akshay Kumar starrer Special 26. The plan was sketched out for him and he even roped in a few more kidnappers to carry out the plan. They were brought to Hyderabad from Vijaywada.

The police officials said, “We have arrested a few accused as part of the investigation and questioned them. The accused said they watched Bollywood film Special 26 to learn how to pose as I-T officers. The kidnapped victims were taken to a farmhouse where their signatures were forcibly taken.”

The accused has accepted that he was taking money from Akhila Priya. The people behind the Special 26 robbery are now in the police custody. The Secunderabad Court on Monday refused to grant bail to Bhuma Akhila Priya. Husband Bhargav Ram has approached the Nampally court for anticipatory bail.

Special 26 stars Akshay Kumar, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee. Directed and written by Neeraj Pandey it tells the story of con men who pose as IT Officers to thig the rich.

Must Read: Adipurush: 7:11 AM Surprise Of Prabhas Starrer Revealed & It’s Exciting As Hell

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube