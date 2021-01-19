Mahesh Bhatt’s Wife Soni Razdan Backs Rhea Chakraborty Amid Reports Of Her Dwindling Career, See Tweet

Rhea Chakraborty may slowly be resuming back to a normal life. She probably witnessed the worst phase of her life last year. It all began as boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment. Soon, all the allegations and blame were pinned on the Jalebi actress and a media trial took place too.

Advertisement

Recently, Rhea was spotted house-hunting in Khar. She along with her family is looking for a new place to shift to. Pictures of her partying with Rajiv Lakshman went viral soon after the Roadies former host posted it on social media. Apart from that, Rumi Jaffry also confirmed that Chakraborty will soon return to Bollywood.

Advertisement

Amidst all the developments, Soni Razdan has shown support for Rhea Chakraborty. It all happened as a renowned author, Shunali Khullar Shroff, mentioned how there could be chances of a lost career. But Mahesh Bhatt’s wife believes that Rhea is capable of a lot and can do wonders.

Shunali Khullar Shroff in her tweet for Rhea Chakraborty had written, “She went to jail and has possibly lost any chance at a career in Bollywood. Let’s see what happens to Arnab. Not sure anything will.”

To this, Soni Razdan requoted, “She going to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway”

Check out the tweet below:

She going to to jail has clearly exposed only the people who sent her there and shown that she was an innocent victim of a very twisted design. Why won’t anyone work with her ? I think she will do very well. I hope so anyway. https://t.co/SdRVb1p5xB — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 18, 2021

Well, let’s hope for the best. Only time will tell if Rhea Chakraborty gets work in the industry.

Meanwhile, before Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, Rumi Jaffery had plans to make a film starring the late actor with Rhea. However, the filmmaker has clarified that the film is no more in his mind.

Rhea Chakraborty will be next seen in Chehre. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in lead.

Must Read: Jamie Lever Turns Into A Host With Flipkart’s Latest Quiz Show ‘For Your Information’



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube