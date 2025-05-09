Mahesh Bhatt has had a glorious body of work in Indian cinema with some unconventional and soul-stirring movies. But his personal life made a lot of noise time and again, one of them being his highly publicized extramarital affair with Parveen Babi. Their relationship had grabbed several eyeballs because Bhatt was already married to his first wife, Lorraine Bright who had changed her name to Kiran during her marriage with the filmmaker.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, Mahesh Bhatt met Lorraine Bright when he was in school. She used to study at the Bombay Scottish Orphanage. Theirs was a teenage romance wherein the Saaransh director used to jump across the wall to meet her which also led to the latter being expelled.

The report further stated that Mahesh Bhatt revealed in a throwback interview, “I would jump across the wall to meet her but, when we got caught, she had to leave the orphanage. I got her enrolled at the YWCA so that she could become a typist and fend for herself. All along, I kept working. I made ads for Dalda and Lifebuoy.”

Mahesh Bhatt tied the knot with Lorraine Bright when they were both just 20 years old. Their daughter, Pooja Bhatt was born a year later. It was also said that Bhatt’s 1990 film Aashiqui was based on his love story with Lorraine.

However, things started going downhill in their marriage after Mahesh Bhatt started delivering back-to-back flops. It was also during this time, that he met actress Parveen Babi. The two began a scandalous extramarital affair, which did not go unnoticed.

The Sadak actor eventually left Lorraine Bright for Parveen Babi, and the duo started a live-in relationship. According to the report, in an interaction with a publication, he said, “I was married to Kiran, had a child, and was responsible for both of them. Still, my physical self was drawn to another woman.”

When his extramarital affair with Parveen Babi went downhill because of the latter’s deteriorating mental illness and a tragic demise, Mahesh Bhatt reportedly returned back to his first wife. However, his marriage to Lorraine Bright had already broken down by then, but they never officially divorced. The filmmaker later tied the knot with Soni Razdan. It is said that the director converted to his mother’s religion Islam so that he can marry again to Razdan while already being married to Lorraine.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Sanjeev Kumar Gave This Eerie Reason Behind Him Playing Roles Of Older Men Predicting His Untimely Demise: “I’m Not Going To Turn Old…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News