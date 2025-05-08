Preity Zinta is not just a bubbly girl-next-door and drop-dead gorgeous actress, she is also known for speaking up on important issues without being unapologetic. She once opened up about the time a man molested her. The Kal Ho Na Ho star also shared how she tackled the situation, and this fearlessness made her brother worry about her well-being. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Her blend of confidence, academic background, a degree in criminal psychology, and a strong sense of independence has garnered both admiration and criticism. Yet, Preity remains widely regarded as someone who refuses to conform to industry norms. She bravely testified in court during the Bharat Shah underworld case in the early 2000s, something very few people in the film industry were willing to do. She has also spoken openly about harassment and unfair treatment of women on film sets and in the workplace.

Years ago, while speaking to Bollywood Life [via India Times], Preity Zinta shared a horrid incident of being molested in Delhi. The actress recalled, “So, in school I went to girl school, there is no eve teasing and all there. There were only Eves. But yes, when I went to Delhi, Yes! I’ve got my but pinched…and I was that, you know, pink cheeks, very light skin, and everybody would be like ooh and then they’d try to tease me and stuff.”

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress continued, “And then I slapped a couple guys here and there. And then I think one day my brother told me, you are going to get killed, don’t get into all this and then I moved to Mumbai and Mumbai was great.”

This yet again proves that Preity Zinta has never shied away from voicing her thoughts—whether it’s about gender equality, professionalism in Bollywood, or social issues. On the professional front, Preity will be seen in Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Asha Parekh Was Tormented By A Fan Who Threatened Her Neighbors With A Knife: “I Started Getting Scared”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News