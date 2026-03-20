With a 145 crore net collection in India on the opening day, Ranveer Singh has unleashed his inner beast at the box office. As Dhurandhar 2 becomes the first Bollywood film to score a 100 crore net collection in a single day, Ranveer Singh and gang are celebrating taking over 20 massive records on the opening day! However, the film could not touch three major records by the giant – Pushpa 2!

Ranveer Singh VS Allu Arjun!

Ranveer Singh has surely dethroned Allu Arjun to score the biggest Hindi opener in the history of Hindi Cinema, taking over Pushpa 2’s 72 crore Hindi net collection. However, the spy thriller helmed by Aditya Dhar has not managed to beat three major records by Pushpa 2.

Dhurandhar 2 VS Pushpa 2 Box Office

The box office is currently a battlefield of the titans of Indian Cinema! While Dhurandhar 2 has been on a record-breaking spree, its wildfire has not been able to match the fire of Allu Arjun’s biggie!

Check out the three major records by Pushpa 2, that Ranveer Singh’s film failed to break!

The Worldwide Opening

While Dhurandhar 2 has dominated the domestic circuit like a king, its cumulative global opening fell short of the astronomical numbers of Pushpa 2. Allu Arjun’s biggie earned an opening of over 275 crore globally, while Dhurandhar 2 stands at 222.5 crore.

BMS Ticket Sales

The craze for Pushpa 2 on BMS remains unparalleled. Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale of 4.05 million on day 1 (including pre-sales) while Pushpa 2 stood at 4.76 million!

The North America Top 5 Club

This is perhaps the biggest sting for Aditya Dhar‘s team. Despite a massive release, the film missed out on entering the Top 5 Indian Openers in North America. Ranveer Singh’s film collected $3.95 Million (including premieres), falling just short of the #5 spot.

Check out the top 5 Indian openers in North America (Gross Collection Including The Premieres).

Kalki 2898 AD: $5.56 Million RRR: $5.5M Million Baahubali 2: $4.6 Million Pushpa 2: $4.47 Million Coolie: $3.97 Million

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Opening: 81.9% Higher Than Cumulative Opening Of Sikandar + Maidaan + Every Single Post-COVID Eid Release!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News