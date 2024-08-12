Lahore 1947: Sunny Deol’s Intense 70-Day Shoot Wraps Without a Single Break; Final Patchwork Pending!

Aamir Khan Productions’ Lahore 1947 has officially wrapped up filming. This marks the end of a solid 70-day schedule that went on without any breaks. Yes, you read that right! The cast and crew shot for an intense schedule for more than 2 months, without a break.

Lahore 1947 is among the most highly talked about projects of the year as it brings together a powerhouse collaboration of Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan for the very first time.

As per a source close to the production, “The shooting for Lahore 1947 has concluded after 70-days schedule. The schedule has been completed without taking any breaks. It’s been a fantastic experience to see stalwart actors bring a magical quality to the film. Once the edit is locked, there will be a few days of patchwork, but largely, the film has finished shooting. Raj Ji has been very excited about what they have been able to capture. There have been several crowd sequences that have been shot.”

The film’s grand finale featured an epic train sequence, one of the most ambitious and intricate scenes ever filmed about the India-Pakistan’s partition era. This scene is expected to set a new benchmark in visual storytelling, capturing the tumultuous and emotionally charged atmosphere of the time with remarkable detail and intensity.

Aamir Khan, stepping into the role of producer for this project, is bringing his expertise and vision to Lahore 1947 through his production house, Aamir Khan Productions. Directed by the acclaimed Rajkumar Santoshi, the film stars Sunny Deol and Preity G. Zinta in key roles, making it one of the most eagerly awaited releases.

Must Read: Aamir Khan May Retire From Acting, But He Has Full-Proof Plan To Remain Relevant, Successful & Rich In Bollywood – 3 Valid Reasons Why We Say So!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News