Aamir Khan’s Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is known for getting under the skin of characters and pulling them off effortlessly. Not to forget, he’s inaugurated the 100 crore, 200 crore, and 300 crore clubs for Bollywood at the Indian box office. He has been in the film industry for over three decades and still enjoys a healthy success ratio.
How do we calculate the success ratio?
Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio
Aamir Khan’s box office success ratio: (10 + 8 + 3 + 5)/43 x 100 = 60.46%
Total Releases – 43
Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 10
Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak
Dil
Rangeela
Raja Hindustani
Fanaa
Taare Zameen Par
Ghajini
3 Idiots
PK
Dangal
Hit – 8
Ishq
Ghulam
Sarfarosh
Lagaan
Rang De Basanti
Talaash
Dhoom 3
Secret Superstar
Plus – 3
Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar
Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke
Dhobi Ghat
Average – 5
Tum Mere Ho
Afsana Pyaar Ka
Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin
Mann
Dil Chahta Hai
Losing – 0
Flop – 17
Raakh
Love Love Love
Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin
Jawani Zindabad
Awwal Number
Parampara
Isi Ka Naam Zindagi
Daulat Ki Jung
Andaz Apna Apna
Baazi
Aatank Hi Aatank
Akele Hum Akele Tum
1947 Earth
Mela
Mangal Pandey
Thugs Of Hindostan
Laal Singh Chaddha
Overseas Hit – 12
Raja Hindustani
Lagaan
Fanaa
Rang De Basanti
Taare Zameen Par
Ghajini
3 Idiots
Talaash
Dhoom 3
PK
Dangal
Secret Superstar
Highest-earning film in India –
Dangal (387.39 crores net)
Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –
Dangal (1970 crores gross)
Films in 100 crore club –
2 (Ghajini & Thugs Of Hindostan)
Films in 200 crore club –
2 (3 Idiots & Dhoom 3)
Films In 300 crore club –
2 (PK & Dangal)
