Aamir Khan’s Filmometer & Box Office Worth

Aamir Khan, the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood, is known for getting under the skin of characters and pulling them off effortlessly. Not to forget, he’s inaugurated the 100 crore, 200 crore, and 300 crore clubs for Bollywood at the Indian box office. He has been in the film industry for over three decades and still enjoys a healthy success ratio.

How do we calculate the success ratio?

Formula: (Super-Hits/Super-Duper Hit + Hit + Plus + Average)/Total Releases x 100 = Success ratio

Aamir Khan’s box office success ratio: (10 + 8 + 3 + 5)/43 x 100 = 60.46%

Total Releases – 43



Super-Hit/Super-Duper Hit – 10

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Dil

Rangeela

Raja Hindustani

Fanaa

Taare Zameen Par

Ghajini

3 Idiots

PK

Dangal

Hit – 8

Ishq

Ghulam

Sarfarosh

Lagaan

Rang De Basanti

Talaash

Dhoom 3

Secret Superstar

Plus – 3

Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar

Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Dhobi Ghat

Average – 5

Tum Mere Ho

Afsana Pyaar Ka

Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin

Mann

Dil Chahta Hai

Losing – 0

Flop – 17

Raakh

Love Love Love

Deewana Mujh Sa Nahin

Jawani Zindabad

Awwal Number

Parampara

Isi Ka Naam Zindagi

Daulat Ki Jung

Andaz Apna Apna

Baazi

Aatank Hi Aatank

Akele Hum Akele Tum

1947 Earth

Mela

Mangal Pandey

Thugs Of Hindostan

Laal Singh Chaddha

Overseas Hit – 12

Raja Hindustani

Lagaan

Fanaa

Rang De Basanti

Taare Zameen Par

Ghajini

3 Idiots

Talaash

Dhoom 3

PK

Dangal

Secret Superstar

Highest-earning film in India –

Dangal (387.39 crores net)

Highest-grosser at the worldwide box office –

Dangal (1970 crores gross)

Films in 100 crore club –

2 (Ghajini & Thugs Of Hindostan)

Films in 200 crore club –

2 (3 Idiots & Dhoom 3)

Films In 300 crore club –

2 (PK & Dangal)

