Aamir Khan May Retire From Acting, But He Has Full-Proof Plan To Remain Relevant, Successful & Rich In Bollywood

Junaid Khan left us worried when he spoke about his father, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, considering retirement from acting. Many thought it was possibly because many of his recent films, including Laal Singh Chaddha and Thugs Of Hindostan, failed at the box office. But the 59-year-old has a strategy to mint money and stay relevant for the next 15 years and beyond! Scroll below for all the details.

Most know that Aamir’s son Junaid recently made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj on Netflix. He was recently asked why he got involved in his father’s production house early. The star kid revealed that his father went through the “I am retiring phase” and asked him to take over the helm of affairs at their production house.

Aamir Khan breaks silence on taking retirement from acting

In a recent event as per ANI, Aamir Khan said, “During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left… uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai (who has seen life after that)…I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much.”

Aamir Khan plans to produce 4-5 films per year while appearing in only one film per year. Here are 3 reasons why we feel it is a rather smart retirement planning:

Aamir is taking the Karan Johar route

Karan Johar tried his luck in acting, and we all know how it went. He directs movies at regular intervals, but KJo mints most moolah via his production outings. Dharma Productions has backed biggies like Raazi, Dhadak, and Shershaah, among others. We all know the profit these films have made from the box office.

On the other hand, Karan also ventured into talent management via Dharma Cornerstone Agency, which provides opportunities to new actors as well as directors apart from handling big names like Aditya Roy Kapur, Shanaya Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, and Tripti Dimri. Apart from contributing to Bollywood, it is also another venue for boosting net worth.

Putting star power to use!

Laapataa Ladies was an exceptional movie, but it also enjoyed a lot of buzz because it was backed by ‘the’ Aamir Khan and directed by his ex-wife, Kiran Rao. The superstar is putting his star power to use, and it’s benefitting cine-goers, new actors, and small-budgeted films.

Aamir Khan plans to stay relevant!

Khan is a fantastic actor, and we’re sure he will bounce back with a massive blockbuster, just like Shah Rukh Khan did in 2023. But god forbid that does not happen; his production venture will always keep him relevant, especially if he backs good content like Laapataa Ladies.

We quite feel Aamir Khan’s next 15 years and beyond look sorted and shining bright, irrespective of what is left of his acting career.

