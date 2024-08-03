Post Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan has gone into the introspection mode after witnessing back-to-back flops at the box office. Thugs Of Hindostan was a huge blow in 2018, but Laal Singh Chaddha’s failure left us all in disbelief. Son Junaid Khan is now speaking about the “I’m retiring phase” of the superstar and leaving us worried. Scroll below for all the details!

A lot of rumors have been doing the rounds about Aamir’s plan to revive his career. Earlier this week, a report suggested that he has decided to release one film every year after realizing taking a break from films is not helping him. The superstar is reportedly in talks with multiple filmmakers, but the latest report totally contradicts these claims.

Is Aamir Khan retiring from Bollywood?

Aamir Khan’s son Junaid recently made his Bollywood debut with Maharaj on Netflix. When asked about his decision to get involved in production, he said it has a connection with his father’s “retirement” phase.

Junaid Khan told Times of India, “I have been on film sets and behind the camera on the set of PK. I have assisted in ad shoots as well. After we completed the shoot for Maharaj, there was a film we were working on at AKP (Aamir Khan Productions). At that point, Kiran (Rao) was making Laapataa Ladies and dad was going through this whole ‘I-am-retiring phase’, and he even spoke about that (smiles). He told me, ‘I am retiring, why don’t you take over.’ So, that’s the phase when I stepped in. I think I have a decent understanding of production. It’s probably one of the toughest jobs in filmmaking.”

We hope Aamir Khan is over with his “i am retiring” phase because it would indeed be heartbreaking to witness a superstar not shining bright at the box office again.

On the professional front, Aamir Khan will be next seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The film stars Genelia D’Souza as the leading lady and is a sports drama based on the Spanish film Champions.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Amitabh Bachchan & Rekha’s Lovemaking Scenes Once Made Jaya Bachchan Tear Up & A Week Later Big Told Bollywood Producers, “He Was Not Going To Work With Me”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News