Kalki 2898 AD has enjoyed a fantastic run at the box office. It is officially the fourth-highest grossing film in India, with collections of 642.45 crores. While the ticket windows continue to witness footfalls, it seems like the OTT premiere of Prabhas starrer finally has a release date! Scroll below for the exciting details.

Nag Ashwin has directed the epic dystopian science-fiction drama, that was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The ensemble cast includes Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam, among others. Produced by C Ashwini Dutt, the film is mounted on an estimated budget of a staggering 600-700 crores.

Kalki 2898 AD OTT Release Date!

Since a while now, fans have been eager to watch Kalki 2898 AD at the comfort of their home. As per reports, a streaming date has now been finalised and Prabhas starrer is likely to hit the digital world on August 23, 2024.

This means, Kalki 2898 AD has close to another 3 weeks to add moolah toh its box office collections. Post that, it will be spreading its magic in the OTT world and hopefully breaking many streaming records!

Where to watch Kalki 2898 AD online?

Interestingly, Kalki 2898 AD will be releasing on two different OTT platfroms. The Hindi version will be available on Netflix and the South versions will be released on Amazon Prime Video simultaneously.

However, a confirmation by Nag Ashwin and team is still awaited!

A sequel is in the works!

After the humungous success of the first installment, fans are now eagerly anticipating the sequel of Kalki. As per a previous statement by producer C Ashwini Dutt, around 60-70% of shoot has been completed. Prabhas and team seemingly shot many sequences for the sequel along with the first part. It is expected to release sometime in 2025.

Rumors earlier claimed Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the sequel because of her maternity break. But she plays a crucial character in the epic film, so we’re sure makers would have worked a way out!

Are you excited to watch Kalki 2898 AD on OTT?

