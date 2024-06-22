On June 19, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD held an event in Mumbai to promote the movie. The film’s main cast—Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan—were present. Actor Rana Daggubati hosted the star-studded event. Also present were Vyjayanthi Movies’ owner, Aswani Dutt, and his daughters, Swapna and Priyanka Dutt.

At the event, Amitabh Bachchan touched the feet of Aswani Dutt. Big B’s gesture has won the netizens’ hearts. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also praised the megastar for being so respectful and down-to-earth. Since then, many have been wondering who exactly Mr Dutt is. Keep reading.

Who Is Aswani Dutt?

As mentioned above, Aswani Dutt founded the production house Vyjayanti Movies in 1974. Since the 1970s, the production house has backed many big movies like Agni Parvatam, Indra, Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, Sita Ramam and many more. Many iconic South Indian actors have worked in films produced by Dutt’s production house – NTR, Sobhan Babu, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Krishna, ANR, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, etc.

Vyjayanti Movies is also backing Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD movie. It is one of the most expensive Indian movies. At the event, Amitabh Bachchan praised Aswani Dutt for his humble nature. The megastar said, “He’s the owner of Vyjayanthi Films along with his two daughters, and I have never met a more simple, humble human being than Aswini. Every time on set, he’s the first person to be there, he’s at the airport to receive you, and he’ll ensure you’re protected, no one thinks like this.”

The video in which Amitabh Bachchan touched Aswani Dutt’s feet to seek his blessings went viral on the internet. Satya director Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, “Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for ASHWINI DUTT by AMITABH BACHCHAN doing this. I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this and neither did I ever saw BIG B do this to any other PRODUCER in his entire career. KUDOS DUTT GAARU.”

Here is UPPER LIMIT of achievement for ASHWINI DUTT by AMITABH BACHCHAN doing this .I doubt from N T Rama Rao onwards till the latest young heroes anybody would have done this and neither did I ever saw BIG B do this to any other PRODUCER in his entire career. KUDOS DUTT GAARU 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3pLmtQJVAi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, Kalki ft Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone will hit the theatres on June 27, 2024.

