Kalki 2898 AD is just a few days away from its theatrical release. Moviegoers can’t wait to see Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan on the big screen in the same film. It’s going to be a treat for fans who love their movies. Nag Ashwin directed the science fiction mythological action drama.

On Wednesday, Kalki 2898 AD makers organized a media event at which Big B, Prabhas, Deepika, and Kamal spoke about their experience working on such a big project. The cast seemed to have a lot of fun working on Nag Ashwin’s magnum opus. When Prabhas was asked about his experience working on the movie, Amitabh Bachchan joked that they used to touch each other’s feet on the sets.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

Amitabh Bachchan & Prabhas Touch Each Other’s Feet

Rana Daggubati hosted the Kalki 2898 AD event. Rana asked Prabhas his thoughts on being a part of Nag Ashwin’s movie and working with such a fantastic cast. As Prabhas began to answer, Big B joked, saying, “We touch each other’s feet. He never allows me to do that. Prabhas, be honest now.” Prabhas looked speechless, and Rana intervened, saying Prabhas is quite introverted in real life. Bachchan responded, “But what’s wrong in touching his feet?”

Prabhas reacted, “When I first met Amitabh Sir, I touched his feet. He then said, ‘Don’t do it. If you do, then I will do it.’ I said, ‘Sir, I can’t even think of it’. My uncle had Amitabh Sir’s hairstyle, and he is the first actor to have reached across the country. Anyone who is tall will be called Amitabh Bachchan. We also saw Kamal Sir’s Sagar Sangamam and we wanted to have his costumes. We saw Indrudu Chandrudu and emulated his tummy. I am working with them. This is unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, the Kalki 2898 AD trailer and Prabhas’ Bhairava Theme Song, featuring Diljit Dosanjh, are already out. The movie will hit theatres on June 27, 2024.

Must Read: Maharaja At The Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Vijay Sethupathi Starrer To Cross The 50 Crores Milestone Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News