Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD has recently created an uproar with the trailer of the film striking the right chord amongst the audiences. The Nag Ashwin film is all set to release worldwide on June 27, and the pre-sales of the sci-fi flick has been phenomenal.

Kalki 2898 AD UK Pre-Sales

In the UK, the upcoming biggie has opened to the advance ticket sales brilliantly. In fact, it created a record in the first 24 hours itself with ticket sales of 9500+. Prabhas is eyeing for a big opening in the territory as it has already started getting traction 12 days before the release.

Kalki 2898 AD USA Pre-Sales

In North American territory, the pre-sale has hit $1.5 million, making it the fastest film to reach the $1.5 million mark in pre-sales. The film is set to a roaring start, with high hopes for a remarkable opening in the territory as well.