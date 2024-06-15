Prabhas’s Kalki 2898 AD has recently created an uproar with the trailer of the film striking the right chord amongst the audiences. The Nag Ashwin film is all set to release worldwide on June 27, and the pre-sales of the sci-fi flick has been phenomenal.
Kalki 2898 AD UK Pre-Sales
In the UK, the upcoming biggie has opened to the advance ticket sales brilliantly. In fact, it created a record in the first 24 hours itself with ticket sales of 9500+. Prabhas is eyeing for a big opening in the territory as it has already started getting traction 12 days before the release.
Kalki 2898 AD USA Pre-Sales
In North American territory, the pre-sale has hit $1.5 million, making it the fastest film to reach the $1.5 million mark in pre-sales. The film is set to a roaring start, with high hopes for a remarkable opening in the territory as well.
Kalki 2898 AD Australia Pre-Sales
In Australia, Prabhas‘s sci-fi biggie has recorded a pre-sales of $160K in the first 24 hours. This number is expected to grow soon as the release date of the film comes closer.
Prabhas Ready To Axe Shah Rukh Khan’s Dominance
While Prabhas has already nailed the USA, previously with the performance of his films, the UK seems to be his go-to territory this time, with the pre-sales picking up a good pace. When it comes to Telugu films, Baahubali 2 leads the UK with £1.82 million gross, followed by RRR’s £1.03 million.
Currently, Shah Rukh Khan, with Pathaan and Jawan crossing the £4 Million and £3 Million mark, are the key rulers in the territory, and if Prabhas axes these records, then he probably would beat King SRK to be crowned as the new king in the UK!
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
