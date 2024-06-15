After a super successful 2023, the ongoing year is truly missing the big-screen spectacles. Yes, the year has seen many content-driven films succeeding at the box office, but there has been a lack of record smashers. Now, the wait is going to get over as Prabhas is set to put his stardom on display with much-talked-about Kalki 2898 AD. But will it be enough to hit the 100 crore milestone on day 1 itself? Had the trailer done its job? Let’s discuss it below!

The film marks Prabhas‘ debut collaboration with director Nag Ashwin. Mounted on a huge scale, the film belongs to a genre of sci-fi action drama. As it is carrying a budget of over 600 crores, there’s curiosity about the film. Also, as the magnum opus features a power-packed star cast of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Kamal Haasan, there’s excitement to see what really comes on the big screen.

Coming to the highly-anticipated trailer of Kalki 2898 AD, it was unveiled on the internet on 10th June, and as expected, it was lapped up by viewers across the globe in no time. Released in multiple languages, the trailer is still among the trending videos on YouTube. Particularly speaking about the Hindi trailer, it’s in the 8th position in trending while this article is being written.

Yes, the trailer has received a good response, but it’s nowhere compared to Prabhas’ last release, Salaar. Apart from the original Telugu version, it also had a huge buzz for its Hindi and other dubbed versions. In the case of Kalki 2898 AD, there’s a buzz, but it is not up to the expected level. The major reason behind such a reception is the theme of the film.

Salaar was more of a fully commercial film, while Kalki 2898 AD is an experimental film that promises good commercial value. Due to its grandeur and visual effects, it’ll attract the class audience. For the masses, the trailer offered very little.

Considering the star power of Prabhas, Kalki 2898 AD will take a huge start at the Indian box office, but it seems that the mark of 100 crores will be missed. It is expected to score anywhere between 85-95 crores on day 1 in India (inclusive of all languages).

Take a look at the trailer (Hindi):

