Chandu Champion has found a place amongst the Top-10 openers of 2024. With 5.40 crores coming on its first day, the collection is just a little over another sports biopic drama set in the bygone era, Maidaan. That film had arrived on Eid but had a clash with Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, which evened out the advantage. On the other hand, Chandu Champion has arrived solo on a regular working day, but has to compete with last week’s Munjya. So in that sense, there is hardly much to differentiate the two films in terms having advantage at the box office.

It also goes on to show that the genre has its limitations when it comes to the opening day numbers. Yes, in the past films like Gold, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom and even Kabir Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala’s own ’83 had far better openings. However, these are different times and it’s becoming more and more challenging to bring audiences to theatres on the very first day unless there is a huge USP or shock value.

Nonetheless, Chandu Champion has still managed to find a place in the Top-10. This is how the first day collections of 2024 Hindi releases look like:

Fighter – 24.60 crores Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – 16.07 crores Shaitaan – 15.21 crores Crew – 10.21 crores Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 7.02 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi – 6.85 crores Article 370 – 6.12 crores Chandu Champion – 5.40 crores Maidaan – 5 crores (excluding paid previews) Yodha – 4.25 crores

The film that has now dropped out of the Top-10 is Crackk which had collected 4.11 crores on its opening day. Now all eyes are on how does the weekend trend turn out to be for Chandu Champion. Since word of mouth is fantastic for the film, it should move further up in the charts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

