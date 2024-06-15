It was a fair second week for Mr & Mrs Mahi as just a little under 10 crores more came in. The film had collected 24.89 crores in its first week and in its second week, 9.25 crores* more came in. These are also the bare minimum expectations that one had from the film in its second week so that a lifetime in the vicinity of 40 crores could be scored, and that’s what has happened now.

Of course, the film could have done better and aimed for 13-15 crores in its second week. Now, that would have been ideal as it would have given it a chance to aim for that half century in its lifetime. However, the trending in the first week was not quite giving an indication of that really happening. Also, even if there was some sort of a stretch possible, out of nowhere came Munjya and that ended up not just registering very good numbers right at the onset over the weekend but throughout the entire week.

Nonetheless, the Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has ended up doing decent business and with 1 crore* more coming on the third Friday, the 35 crores mark has been crossed. With 35.14 crores* under its belt, it would now be competing not just with Munjya but also Chandu Champion. While 40 crores lifetime is a given, one waits to see how much ahead of it would it eventually go.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

