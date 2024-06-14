Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion has been receiving rave reviews, and all eyes were set on how the film would perform at the box office. It was expected that the film would open somewhere below the 8 crore mark and would not bring a double-digit opening, and it seems like it is trending the same way.

Chandu Champion Box Office Collection Day 1

According to the early trends, Kartik Aaryan‘s biographical sports drama has collected somewhere in the range of 4.8 – 5.2 crore at the box office. This is a very interesting beginning considering that the previous Hindi films at the box office have not been trending well.

After Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan‘s clash, the Hindi box office had a limited opportunity, with mid and low-budget films holding the fort and making their mark one film at a time. Chandu Champion is the next big release after April 11. The hopeful part is the film opening to good reviews.

Ready To Destroy Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Opening?

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan opened at 7.25 crore at the box office, but this number included the paid preview collection for the shows that were put up in the evening before the release day. In reality, it earned 2.5 crore in the paid previews. So, on the opening day, the sports biography earned only 4.75 crore.

So Kartik Aaryan’s Chandu Champion, with its opening box office, might actually destroy Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan opening, which might be a nail in the coffin. Hopefully, the film will grow over the weekend, owing to the terrific word-of-mouth.

About Chandu Champion

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film also stars Vijay Raaz and Bhagyashree Patwardhan, along with Kartik Aaryan. The film is based on the Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, and the official synopsis says, “A man who faced one adversary after another with an undying spirit. His unwavering zeal and never-give-up attitude led to India’s first individual gold medal in any form of the Olympics.”

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

