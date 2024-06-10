Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor led Mr & Mrs Mahi has been slow and steady at the box office. The film began on a fantastic note, surpassing all expectations, and the journey has been favorable so far. There has been an expected dip in collections on the second Monday. Scroll below for early trends!

Despite India vs Pakistan T20 Cricket World Cup and Narendra Modi‘s swearing-in ceremony, this Sharan Sharma directorial brought in promising earnings on Sunday. 1.95 crores were added to the kitty, taking the total box office collections to 30.37 crores on day 10.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Early Estimates for Day 11

Keeping in mind the Friday collections of 1.31 crores, analysts had expected the collections in the second week to stay in the vicinity of 0.75 lakhs. And that’s what has happened. As per early trends flowing in, Mr & Mrs Mahi has added around 0.65-0.80 lakhs to its kitty on day 11.

This is a drop of about 50-38%, but the film is now in its second week, so such a fall was bound to happen. The overall box office collections after the conclusion of day 11 will land somewhere between 31.02-31.17 crores.

Mr & Mrs Mahi Lifetime Projections

Mr & Mrs Mahi will certainly cross the 40 crore mark in its lifetime collection. In fact, it has a freeway till the Kalki 2898 AD storm hits the box office on June 27, 2024. Only time will tell whether this Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao film will attain the ‘success’ verdict.

The romantic sports drama hit the theatre screens on May 31, 2024. It is directed by Sharan Sharma and backed by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

