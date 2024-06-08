In its fifth week at the box office, Srikanth has started with 35 lakhs being collected on Friday. On Thursday the film had collected 49 lakhs so this is a dip for sure. That said, first and foremost the film has already done its job and secondly, the arrival of Munjya meant that all holdover releases in circulation were impacted and Srikanth was no exception.

In its fourth week, the Rajkummar Rao starrer had held quite well with 6.02 crores more coming in. While it was certainly helped by Cinema Lovers Day on Friday, even without a number of 5 crores was on the cards.

Now the target for fifth week collections for Rajkummar Rao’s Srikanth would be to gather at least 25% of this, i.e. 2.50 crores, and one waits to see if that happens indeed. For that the film would need to jump really well today and tomorrow with collections doubling up today and then going past the 1 crore mark tomorrow.

Had this been an open week, then this would perhaps have been possible. However, with Munjya on one side and, to a little extent, even Mr. And Mrs. Mahi on the other, it would be difficult. The film aims to eventually go past the 50 crore mark, which it will do, given the fact that it currently stands at 47.63 crores. That said, it won’t be before the fifth week is over. Post that, whatever more comes in would be an added bonus for this hit film.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

