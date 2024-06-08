In the post-pandemic era, Ranveer Singh isn’t having the best of his time. Except for one successful film in the form of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, the actor has failed miserably with all other releases. Out of all, the box office failure of Cirkus was indeed a nightmare for the makers, with its theatrical deficit well above 100 crores. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film was an official remake of Sanjeev Kumar and Deven Verma’s Angoor (1982). Upon its release in 2022, the film opened to mostly negative reviews from critics, and for Shetty fans, it was a shocker as the biggie lacked humor and was unbearable, something which doesn’t happen with Shetty’s films.

The result of negative reviews was clearly seen through the disastrous box office performance of Cirkus. Right from the opening day, the film was a dull affair. Despite Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s names attached to the film, it took a start of just 6.25 crores. It failed to capitalize on the Christmas festive season and fetched slightly over 20 crores during the opening weekend.

After a dismal start, Cirkus fell like ninepins, and at the end of the theatrical run, the film earned just 35 crores at the Indian box office.



This was a shocking result for a big-budget film like Cirkus. Even though the number was never confirmed, the cost of the film was said to be 150 crores. So, if we deduct the collection of 35 crores from the cost of 150 crores, the biggie suffered a box office deficit of a staggering 115 crores or 76.66%, thus making it a theatrical disaster.

Meanwhile, Cirkus also starred Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Murali Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever, and others in key roles.

