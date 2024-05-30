There has been a lot of buzz about the potential movie titled Rakshas with Ranveer Singh in the lead. HanuMan director Prasanth Varma was rumored to be directing, with updates going as far as look tests. But it was soon after the speculations rumors of an alleged rift started doing the rounds. But both the parties maintained that everything was all good. Now, we have a new update from Ranveer & Prasanth that might set the record straight.

Recently, rumors have been going around that the film Rakshas which was said to be directed by Prasanth Varma and headlined by powerhouse Ranveer Singh – the duo decided to part ways on the project due to creative differences. Amid speculations from various industry sources, the makers and actor have now cleared their stance and addressed the ongoing developments.

After a lot of speculation, Prasanth Varma, Mythri Movie Makers and Ranveer Singh have now broken their silence and clarified with their official statements.

Talking about it Ranveer Singh mentioned, “ Prasanth is a very special talent. We met and explored the idea of a film together. Hopefully we will collaborate on something exciting in the future.” Prasanth Varma said, “Ranveer’s energy and talent is rare to find. We shall manifest our forces combining soon, sometime in the future. “

Both parties, including Mythri Movie Makers, agree that everyone’s intentions were right to make it happen. But sometimes, things aren’t meant to be at that time.

Rakshas was a superhero movie that was based on mythology and took place in the Pre-Independence Era. The movie was supposed to be finished before Jai HanuMan, the HanuMan sequel.

To make a big announcement about the movie, the star of Don 3 took a plane to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot. “Ranveer had traveled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film,” a person close to Pinkvilla said. Even though everything was prepared, there is currently a barrier to the official announcement. Prashanth Varma‘s Rakshas will no longer feature Ranveer Singh. Their creative differences have led to their amicable split.

But everyone involved has promised to collaborate on another project soon and to associate in times to come.

Ranveer currently has two films in the pipeline: Basil Joseph’s Shaktimaan and Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, in which he replaced Shah Rukh Khan. In addition, he stars with Aditya Dhar in a movie that many have speculated is The Immortal Ashwatthama.

Stay Tuned To Koimoi For More Updates!

Must Read: Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & More Bollywood Stars Share The Viral ‘All Eyes Of Rafah’ Post, All You Need To Know About The Image With 40+ Million Reshares

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News