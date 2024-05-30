Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt & More Bollywood Stars Share The Viral ‘All Eyes Of Rafah’ Post, All You Need To Know About The Image With 40+ Million Reshares

Bollywood celebrities are often held to a standard of being idols for the world. These celebrities have used their public platform to highlight or support causes affecting the world. Something similar is happening right now. Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, and more have taken to their social media to share the ‘All Eyes Of Rafah’ post. Chopra, in the past, has also raised money for different campaigns. The stars have supported the attack victims in Rafah by posting viral images. The AI image has over 40 million reshares on the platform. Here’s all you need to know about the viral photo.

The nearly eight-month-old Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza is not going away and is getting worse as neither side can agree on a cease-fire. The world was outraged when the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) launched airstrikes on a refugee camp in Rafah, killing over forty-five people, many of them children. Social media was ablaze with criticism of Israel’s actions in Rafah. And an AI-generated picture titled “All Eyes on Rafah” quickly went viral.

The Israeli regime led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was ordered to halt its military operation in Gaza by the International Court of Justice (ICJ). But the Israeli forces still launched another attack on Rafah. As hard-hitting videos from the Gaza area made their rounds on the internet, users expressed their outrage over the loss of children’s lives in the area. Now, Indian celebrities are also joining the list of users on the platform to voice their support.

A social media movement known as “All Eyes on Rafah” unites people online—particularly powerful celebrities—to express their support for the Palestinian people. The aim is to let the Israeli government know that the world is aware of the civilian deaths occurring in the Rafah area of Gaza.

The picture of “All Eyes on Rafah” was posted on social media and extensively shared by celebrities worldwide. Indian actors such as Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Rashmika Mandanna, Richa Chadha, Alia Bhatt, and Kareena Kapoor also voiced their support. Ritika Sajdeh, the wife of Team India captain Rohit Sharma, experienced severe trolling for sharing the post.

Indian actress Madhuri Dixit also faced backlash after she removed the picture after initially posting it on Instagram. Fans called her out for backing out from her support.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, prominent models Bella and Gigi Hadid of Palestinian descent have been very vocal supporters. French football player Ousmane Dembele and actor Pedro Pascal have also voiced their support.

Since Monday, following a fatal Israeli strike at a camp for displaced Palestinians in the Gazan city. Over 44 million Instagram accounts have shared an AI-generated image with the caption “All eyes on Rafah.”

