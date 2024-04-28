Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be one of the biggest names in Bollywood, but the actress had to face rejections and face the toughest of times when she was making a career-defining move, making her space in Hollywood. PeeCee started with singles and then bagged Quantico.

However, Priyanka’s initial journey in Hollywood was scary, like any other struggling artist. She had no benefit despite being a former Miss World and one of the brightest stars from India.

In a recent conversation on Cavanaugh James’s podcast, ‘Read The Room,’ Priyanka Chopra Jonas talked about how difficult it was to carve a niche for herself in Hollywood despite internationally best-selling album Exotic.

PeeCee recalled some of the darkest days in her life during this career shift and said, “It was the industry that I didn’t know, the people, I didn’t know, I didn’t have friends who would call at 2 in the morning. That’s very important. I was very lonely, and it was very scary. I was in New York City, which, anyway, is a daunting city. It was a dark period of my life.”

However, Priyanka Chopra admitted that rejections did turn her humble. None cared about how she had been featured on some of the biggest magazine covers in India, but people did not even meet her in the US. But she took everything with her chin up, and that is what made her a global star.

The Don 3 actress revealed, “It was like starting all over again. I started right from the beginning. I had featured on the cover of a certain magazine six times in my country, but in the US, they wouldn’t even take a meeting with me. That took a lot…but I didn’t bring my pride of ‘I am a leading lady and blah blah…’ That’s what helped me find the position in which I am today.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has started shooting for Heads of State with Idris Elba & John Cena. Pictures from the set were recently out where Baby Malti was seen accompanying the actress. She is also gearing up for the next season of Citadel. In India, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is said to have approached her for a project!

