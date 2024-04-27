The OG Jolly Arshad Warsi is returning for the third installment of the famous movie Jolly LLB. Warsi was the lead in the first part of the critical hit movie, after which Akshay Kumar took over the reins of the movie for Jolly LLB 3. But the Jollys will reunite in Jolly LLB 3. Reports suggest that Arshad will kickstart the shooting for the movie, and Kumar might soon. Reports also suggested a possible release date timeline for the legal comedy-drama.

Arshad Warsi is one of the most entertaining actors in Bollywood. And in recent times, he even has some very interesting projects coming up. Two of them are with Akshay Kumar, and both are simply spectacular. Arshad will be seen in Welcome To The Jungle, but an even more exciting project he will star in is Jolly LLB 3. As per a source, Arshad is set to kickstart the next shooting schedule soon.

A source close to the development reveals, “Arshad Warsi will begin a month-long schedule in Rajasthan soon. The pre-production work on the location has already begun.”

Jolly LLB 3 Details

The film, directed by Subhash Kapoor, was said to go on floors in May. Jolly LLB 3 also stars Akshay Kumar. According to reports, in the third installment, both the Jollys will be at loggerheads. Saurabh Shukla will play the judge in this one, too. Makers have reportedly finalized a relevant case, too.

Jolly LLB 3 Release Date

While Arshad Warsi, Akshay Kumar, and Saurabh Shukla are all set to return, no announcement has been made about the film’s leading lady. With the movie going on the floors just now, there might be time before we actually see the trailer or any real glimpse.

The movie is said to be shot throughout 2024 and might hit the big screens in 2025.

In addition to Jolly LLB 3, Akshay and Arshad Warsi will appear together in Welcome 3, titled Welcome To The Jungle.

