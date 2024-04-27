The changed dynamics in the post-pandemic era have affected Akshay Kumar’s run. Before COVID-19, the actor was known as a hit machine, but now, he’s struggling to deliver successful films at the box office. Talking about the same, director Anees Bazmee listed a couple of reasons why Akshay faced setbacks one after another at ticket windows. Keep reading to know more!

After the second wave of COVID, only OMG 2 has been a successful film for Akshay, and that, too, wasn’t his solo film. Rest all films like Bell Bottom, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, Selfiee, and Ram Setu turned out to be flops at the Indian box office. Even his recently released Bade Miyan Chote Miyan turned out to be a big upset.

Recently, during an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Anees Bazmee said, “He is a star. Many of these stars have had good times and bad times. It happens. Sometimes their films don’t work, then two films will work, and it goes on. He is such a beautiful person. He can dance, do action, he does fantastic comedy, he can cry, he is a complete actor.”

He added, “There can be times when he chose the wrong script or the wrong people to work with who don’t do justice to his talent. I don’t know the exact reason.”

For those who don’t know, Anees Bazmee and Akshay Kumar have collaborated several times. The duo have delivered successful films like Welcome, and Singh Is Kinng. During the same interview, Bazmee also praised Akshay for his discipline.

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director said, “I have spent a very beautiful time in my life with him when we collaborated on Welcome, Singh Is Kinng, Thank You. It was so much fun working with him because he is so punctual. He comes for a 7 am shoot at sharp 7. This is something very rare for us, but it’s a different thing. We’ve also become disciplined working with him.”

On the work front, Anees Bazmee is coming up next with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

