Mahesh Bhatt is known for his unfiltered thoughts and unapologetic filmmaking. He’s backed films like Murder, Jannat, and Jism 2, among others. But the director now feels s*x doesn’t sell as it used to in the early days of Bollywood. Scroll below for more details!

For the unversed, Mahesh is the mentor of director Deepak Tijori, who is coming up with the crime drama Tipppsy. It stars Alankrita Sahai, Natasha Suri, Kainaat Arora, Nazia Hussain, Sonia Birje, Harjinder Singh and Mandeep Kaur Sandhu. Bhatt, along with his daughter Pooja Bhatt, were present at the trailer launch event in Mumbai last evening.

During the event, a journalist asked Mahesh Bhatt about his thoughts on Neha Dhupia’s famous quote, “Only Shah Rukh Khan and s*x sells in Bollywood.” To this, he reacted, “No, I don’t think so. Sex has lost its allure in this age where images come into your smartphone. The allure of sex, in those days when there was no internet, was different. People had to throng cinema houses to consume erotic content.”

Mahesh Bhatt also mentioned that Bollywood cannot be defined today. Cinema is a journey in itself, and the doors are flung open. But the Sadak director has explained the recipe to a hit content for viewers. He added, “When you combine fast-paced edgy content with sensuality, then it’s like blood in the shark pool. When there’s blood in the pool, the sharks come running. Similarly, content which blends sensuality and crime and promises fast-paced engaging content, people get drawn to it. Look at your own tastes when you go home at night, what do you search for on OTT platforms? You’d mostly want to see a fast-paced film. That’s why such content is available in abundance from across the world.”

On the professional front, Mahesh Bhatt has taken a backseat in direction. He is mostly busy writing and producing films, including 1920: Horrors of the Heart, Humarai Adhuri Kahaani, and Begum Jaan, among others.

