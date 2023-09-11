Ever since Pooja Bhatt participated in the Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the actress-director has been giving interviews and speaking about her life. From why she took a break from the industry to the reason why she did an*de magazine cover shoot (with only paint on her body) in the 90s, she’s spoken about it all. And now, she’s talking about her infamous magazine cover kiss with dad Mahesh Bhatt.

During a recent chat, Pooja spoke at length about the kiss that gained a lot of attention and resulted in many even cursing at the father-daughter. She has now revealed if she regrets doing that shoot while slamming the naysayers who made comments about it in the past and continues to do so even today.

During a recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan (via Hindustan Times), Pooja Bhatt opened up about kissing her dad, Mahesh Bhatt, on the lips for a magazine shoot and if she has any regrets. Talking about the cover that grabbed a lot of attention and if she had regrets, she said, “No, because I see it very simple, and I think that unfortunately jo hota hai (what happens is), a frozen moment can be represented and misrepresented in anyway.”

Pooja Bhatt continued, “Aur mujhe yaad hai Shah Rukh ne mujhe yeh kaha tha when you have daughters, jab hi aapke bacche chote hai (I remember Shah Rukh had told me that when you have daughters and when your child is small), how often a child just says, ‘Mummy papa give me a kiss’. And they go this way. Main ab bhi is umar mein bhi wahi 10 pound ki bacchi hoon for my father. Vo jindagi bhar wahi rahege for me (At this age also I am still a 10 pound child for my father. He will always remain that way for me).”

The Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant added, “It was a moment that was absolutely innocent which was captured. Aur uske connotation jo hai, jinko padhna hai vo padhge, jinko dekhna hai vo dekhege. Aur main is cheej ko defend karne nahi baithi. Agar log baap aur beti ke rishte ko alag najariye se dekh sakte hai toh vo kuch bhi kar sakte hai. Fir hum baat karte hai family values ki. Bahut kamal ka joke hai (Whatever its connotations, people may read it as they want, they will see it as they wish I cannot defend it here. If you want to see the relation between a father and a daughter in a different way then you can do anything. And then we talk about family values. What an amazing joke).”

In case you don’t remember the infamous kiss she’s talking about, check it out here:

Pride & Joy – Tharki Father lip-locking own daughter. Shame & Sorrow – “If Pooja wasn’t my daughter, I’d have loved to marry her.” Mahesh Bhatt Toxic Father & Daughter duo. pic.twitter.com/FhBEyLTLqc — Fringe Balsara (@TheMaleficiant) May 28, 2023

What are your thoughts on Pooja Bhatt’s views of her and Mahesh Bhatt’s kiss? Let us know them in the comments.

