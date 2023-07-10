Bigg Bott OTT 2 is unable to create the same amount of buzz that its previous season did. But it’s still managing to rope in its fair share of controversies. From evicted contestant Prakash Kumar, aka Puneet Superstar, accusing the makers of being biased to Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid’s kiss, everything is creating sensations. Another contestant who has been in the limelight throughout is, of course, Pooja Bhatt. She has been called ‘dominating’ and ‘intimidating’ by fellow contestants, and for good reasons.

However, this is not the first time when the actress-director has been called out for her actions. Her ex-partner, Ranvir Shorey, once accused her of abusing him. For the unversed, it was Pooja who initially made the complaint against the actor first. Scroll on to learn more.

For the unversed, Pooja Bhatt and Ranvir Shorey were in a relationship for a long time. Once they broke up, the actress made a bold move of revealing that she was abused by her ex-partner. As per Zoom TV, she told an online portal that Ranvir’s “abusive behaviour, over-drinking habit” caused their breakup. She apparently filed a police complaint of being assaulted by him. But the tables turned when Ranvir revealed that it was actually Pooja who would get violent after drinking.

Pooja Bhatt’s articles did not sit right with Ranvir Shorey and he took to Twitter and wrote, “These kind of articles are the result of the sustained defamatory & malicious PR campaign that these film moguls have targeted me with for years! None of the media will bother to fact-check old police and media records that will show that it was I who was abused by them!”

The Sonchiriya actor also remarked that his ex-partner went ahead and married restauranteur Manish Makhija in 2003, who was actually his best friend. He wrote, “This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used.”

Take A Look:

This guy in the photos used to be my best friend right up until after the incident, and then turned around and married her. All kinds of relationships are manipulated and psychological warfare used. 🙏🏽 — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 28, 2020

Let us know what you think of this entire incident, and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

