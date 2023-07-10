Finally, after a long wait, the makers of Jawan dropped the official trailer of the film and the internet is buzzing for all the right reasons. After making a blockbuster comeback with Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is back with yet another action thriller. Helmed by Atlee, the film, which stars South sensations- Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupati in the key roles, will also see Deepika Padukone in action avatar. Now KRK has an interesting condition for SRK.

Jawan and Shah Rukh Khan are trending on the web for all the obvious reasons. Taking to social media, the self-proclaimed critic has now asked SRK to pay 100 crores to Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrandal as they promoted Pathaan. The film was mired in controversies, especially when Deepika wore a Saffron bikini.

KRK Tweeted, “If #Jawan will do ₹300Cr+ business, then @iamsrk is the biggest superstar in the history of Bollywood. And if it won’t cross ₹300Cr mark then SRK should give ₹100Cr as a gift to #VHP and Bajrang Dal to make #Pathaan a blockbuster!”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “300cr + looking possible within first 5 days,” while another said, “Jawan 700cr in India all language 100%”

If #Jawan will do ₹300Cr+ business, then @iamsrk is the biggest super star in the history of bollywood. And if it won’t cross ₹300Cr mark then SRK should give ₹100Cr as a gift to #VHP and Bajrang Dal to make #Pathaan a blockbuster! — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2023

“300 cr? Oh Bhai,300 crore collection will be in just 5 days yes 5 days,” read another comment.

Earlier tweeting about the Jawan trailer, KRK wrote, “Watched trailer of #Jawan! This trailer is proof that the film Jawan is going to be huge and 100% full of south style. 80% film will be VFX. Therefore #SRK is looking like a 30 years old Launda. Director #Atlee has made a masala film like he does in south. Film will get 50Cr opening.”

Watched trailer of #Jawan! This trailer is proof that film Jawan is going to be huge and 100% full of south style. 80% film will be VFX. Therefore #SRK is looking like a 30 years old Launda. Director #Atlee has made a masala film like he does in south. Film will get 50Cr opening. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 10, 2023

Coming back, what are your thoughts on KRK’s condition on Jawan’s collection? Do let us know.

