Saif Ali Khan and his wife Kareena Kapoor and their two children are currently holidaying in Europe.

And Saif Ali Khan is having a ball far removed from the hue and cry that broke out over the blasphemous anomalies in Adipurush.

Says a source close to the actor, “Saif who played Ravana in Adipurush decided to stay out of the publicity. The focus was on Rama (Prabhas), Sita (Kriti Sanon) and Hanuman (Devdatta Nage). Saif quietly left for his annual Summer holiday with his family and was totally distanced from the furore over Adipurush.”

I caught with Saif Ali Khan at his vacation spot.

Says Saif, “I am in Sardegna (Italy) with family and friends for a bit of a break. Will return in August.”

His birthday on 16 August this year would be celebrated in India. “I will be shooting with NTR Jr in Hyderabad.”

Saif Ali Khan also shared two exclusive pictures from Sardegna. While wife Kareena has been regularly posting pictures from their holiday , Saif who is not on any social media,clicked these pictures especially for this writer.

Interestingly, Saif had once shared with me that between his two children, Taimur is closer to his father while the younger son Jeh is a full-on Mama’s boy.

