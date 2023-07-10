Jawan Prevue Out! Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Fire' In Never-Seen-Before Avatars, Atlee Brings Out The 'Mass' In Him! [Watch]

The highly anticipated prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s mega film, ‘Jawan’, has taken the internet by storm upon its release today. It promises to be a high-octane action thriller that outlines the emotional journey of a man who is set to rectify the wrongs in society.

The action-packed prevue has pushed the anticipation for the film to the next level, captivating audiences with its grand scale and promising an extraordinary cinematic experience. Bringing together a perfect blend of action and emotion, the film prevue showcases stunning visuals and an unparalleled scale bound to leave viewers wanting more. Every frame of the prevue is attention-grabbing and offers a glimpse into the world of Jawan.

Jawan prevue begins with the inimitable voiceover of King Khan, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the highlights for fans is witnessing the various looks of Shah Rukh Khan in avatars they have never seen before. Moreover, the prevue unveils a star-studded cast featuring names from across Indian cinema. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro track ‘Beqarar Karke’, the film promises to be full of surprises.

Directed by Atlee, known for delivering a series of successful films, brings his directorial prowess to ‘Jawan’. Adding to the excitement is the captivating background score and tracks composed by Anirudh, known for his musical contributions to some of the biggest films in recent times. The film also features ‘The King Khan’ rap, a high-energy and captivating track by the Grammy-nominated and extremely popular artist Raja Kumari, which is also featured in the prevue.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles and Deepika Padukone in a special appearance, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra will be seen in pivotal roles, broadening its appeal to audiences across all Indian languages, making it a true PAN India film.

Jawan’s prevue delivers the promise of undoubtedly one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. After teasing the audience with intriguing posters and a short teaser, the prevue finally arrived with a bang.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

Here’s the prevue:

