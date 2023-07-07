Deepika Padukone likes to keep her personal life under wraps, which is probably why she even removed her wedding posts during the announcement of 82 East. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t engage in social media PDA once in a while with her husband, Ranveer Singh. Unfortunately, there was no appreciation post whatsoever on the occasion of his 38th birthday. Is all well? Fans are worried.

As most know, Deepika has been quite active on social media sharing random updates of her life with fans. She recently shared a video of herself travelling in a ‘kaali peeli’. Her last post featured a memorable session of gorging on an ice cream sandwich with her friends.

Yesterday, i.e. the 6th of July, marked Ranveer Singh’s 38th birthday. While Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and many others took to their Instagram handles to wish the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actor, his wife, Deepika Padukone, refrained from dedicating any post. Netizens were upset as well as worried. Many questioned if there was trouble in paradise.

A user took to her last Instagram post and commented, “Me waiting for Ranveer’s bdy wish post on Deepika’s insta whole day”

Another wrote, “Post something your hubby birthday @deepikapadukone”

“Sab thik? No birthday post for Ranveer?” another questioned.

Another questioned, “Husband ki bday ka post nhi lagaya ???”

Check out the comments section of the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Interestingly this is the same post where Ranveer Singh commented, “Oh! OHHH!” There doesn’t seem to be anything to worry about, but Deepika Padukone probably chose to instead spend the day with her husband without any undivided attention.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Project K. Ranveer, on the other hand, has Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and has been making a lot of noise over the rumoured Don 3 announcement.

