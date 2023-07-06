Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with many actors and filmmakers from the Hindi film industry. During the shooting of her 2019 release, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, the controversial queen, made headlines for apparently hijacking directing duties on the historical epic. The film was originally directed by Krish, but was later co-directed by the actress. Later, the actress had said that the controversy erupted only after the film became a huge hit. Now in the latest interview, director Ketan Mehta slammed Manikarnika calling it a ‘pathetic’ film.

Reportedly, in 2016, Mehta had announced a film on Rani Lakshmi Bai and decided to cast Kangana Ranaut as the Queen of Jhansi. However, to reasons better known to them, the actress walked out, and the project got shelved. Later, she co-directed Manikarnika, which was a box office hit.

In a latest interview, Ketan Mehta told Bollywood Hungama, “It was entirely unfortunate, and heart-breaking. A lot of work had gone into it. What finally was made was pathetic, to say the least. The entire script was changed. My project was an international co-production. It was about British Generals’ obsession with capturing the Rani of Jhansi. It was more balanced. Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi became jingoistic and nationalistic.”

During her appearance at the Mumbai airport, Kangana Ranaut had once told media, “Manikarnika is out and fortunately or unfortunately, I have directed the film and have taken all the major decisions. The film is out there and nothing can be done about it.”

