Indian award shows have created a buzz recently for all the wrong reasons. While celebrities like Aamir Khan and Kangana Ranaut had talked in the past about boycotting these events, actors like Salman Khan recently came forward to reveal the ugly side of these galas. They all said the same thing – Indian award shows are rigged! While some said it jokingly, some made serious allegations. While Shah Rukh Khan has never really spoken on the matter, in an old interview he did drop some hints.

It would be quite hard to believe, but King Khan once tried to bribe editor to get an award. Instead of trying to hide or deny the matter, he wholeheartedly accepted it. Scroll on to find out what really happened.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Reddit page shared an old video of Shah Rukh Khan where he was seen giving an interview to Rajat Sharma on Aap Ki Adalat. The host said that SRK once got an award for Best Actor, but before receiving it, he went to the editor with cash in his pocket and tried to bribe him. The Pathaan star replied, “Jab aadmi ko want hoti, desire, chaah hoti hai kisi cheez ki bohot, toh woh bohaut ghatiya bann jata hai…ki ‘mujhe yeh chahiye, mujhe ye bhi chahiye, mujhe gadi chahiye, bungalow chahiye.’ Toh mujhko awards ki bohaut chaah hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan further said that out of desperation for the recognition, he did this unbelievable thing. “I was very desperate to get the Best Actor award because I felt, very objectively, that I deserved it. Mujhko aisa award milna chahiye iss saal. Toh woh want aa gayi, woh desire aa gayi, toh fir main ghatiya ho gaya. Jab main ghatiya ho gaya, toh main editor ke paas gaya. Maine kaha ‘Sir main bohot ghatiya insaan hoon, mujhko ye award chahiye, aur agar aap paisa lete ho toh main paisa bhi de dunga,” he said. The editors told him that it’s not how their show worked and if SRK had it in him, he would bag the accolade.

The Dunki actor said that when he got the award, he realised that he had done something wrong. He added, “Jab mujhe award mila, toh mujhe laga ki maine bohaut ghatiya baat ki hai. Fir maine publicly Khalid Mohammed of Filmfare se apologise kiya. Mujhe koi bhi usmein sharam nahi hai ki apne ghatiyapan ke liye sorry bolun ya maafi maangu, aur maine maafi mangi.”

Take A Look:

Did you ever expect Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood, to pull such antics? Let us know and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Does Kriti Sanon’s ‘Blue Butterfly’ Production Venture Has A Deep Sushant Singh Rajput Connection? SSR’s Old Reply To A Fan About The Same Emoji Goes Viral, Netizens Say “She Never Milked Attempt On His Name”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News