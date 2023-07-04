Superstar Aamir Khan has been on a sabbatical since his last film Laal Singh Chaddha failed. Fans have been eagerly waiting for his next film. It seems the superstar has good news for all his fans. If the latest reports are to go by, Aamir and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating again.

The superstar and the filmmaker have earlier collaborated on blockbuster films like 3 Idiots and PK. Their last joint collaboration was unveiled in 2014, and ever since then, fans have been eagerly waiting to see them work together again.

As per Pinkvilla’s report, Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are collaborating on a film that is apparently a biopic. The filmmaker has also narrated the story to the superstar. The publication cited a source as saying, “It’s a known fact that Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are extremely fond of each other and have been wanting to collaborate again for a while. They have even discussed many concepts in the past, and it seems they have finally found a subject that both of them like equally. It’s a biopic.

“When Aamir heard the idea, he instantly got excited. Having said that, Raju sir is presently busy with Dunki and will start working on the final script and other pre-production formalities after the release of his film with Shah Rukh Khan. Even though the discussion at present is at a nascent stage, it seems promising,” the source said to the publication.

If all goes as planned, Aamir Khan and Hirani might start filming the movie the following year, which would be interestingly a decade after the 2014 release of PK. Dunki, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Shah Rukh Khan, is currently in production. Rajkumar Hirani is helming the much-awaited film.

