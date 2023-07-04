Late choreographer Saroj Khan is considered to be one of the most revered dance directors of Bollywood. She has choreographed several songs and trained several celebrities in dancing for song sequences. She once spoke about working with Sanjay Dutt and Shah Rukh Khan on the film set.

An old video of her talking about her experience working with the stars goes viral on Reddit. The late choreographer was heard talking lovingly about the time Sanjay Dutt impressed her as he danced impeccably on ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ with Madhuri Dixit in Thanedaar (1990).

During a conversation with Lehren, Saroj Khan was heard saying, “Actually mazza yeh aataa hai (the real fun is) when non-dancers, who have been rejected by the people that they can’t dance, it feels great to make them dance. When it comes to making professional dancers like Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Aamir Khan, these guys basically dance very well, but when I made Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan dance, then it was more fun.”

Saroj Khan then revealed putting forth a condition Saroj then shared how she had posed a condition to the makers of Thaanedar that she would do the ‘Tamma Tamma Loge’ song only if Sanjay rehearsed before coming for the final shoot. She also recalled how the team tried to prank her by telling her that Sanjay had not rehearsed.

“They (the makers) came back to me after a month and told me that I won’t be able to do this song, so I asked them why. They told me that Sanjay Dutt has not rehearsed, ‘We used to tell him to rehearse every morning, but he would be busy in body building, and then he would have to go back to shoot and would return late so that he couldn’t practice dancing.’ So I asked them how much he has done, so they said that he’s only done the mukhda (chorus), so I was already fuming in anger…”

Saroj Khan then remembered how she fell off her chair as she was surprised to see him dance. She said, “I told him chalo naach ke bataao (come on, dance and show me), do as much as you know. As soon as the music was played, this boy danced from the beginning to the end. I fell off my chair in surprise. They had planned to prank me by telling me that Sanjay had not rehearsed. But on the set, he was fabulous, and you can see what he has done in that song.”

The late choreographer also recalled working with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar’s song ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’. She called him a natural dancer and “the male version of Madhuri Dixit”. “I made Shah Rukh (Khan) dance on ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’, I had asked him to come for rehearsals, and he said ‘masterji kar lenge set pe‘ (masterji, we’ll do it on set). When he came on set, he rehearsed every shot for forty minutes to one hour. He worked so hard for that song that he deserves an award just for it. But he did his best, he is the male version of Madhuri Dixit,” he said.

