Recently, Bigg Boss OTT 2 made headlines when two of its contestants, Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid, indulged in a hot romance and shared a smooch. The kiss took social media by storm and received massive criticism from users and host Salman Khan. During the weekend, Salman was seen apologizing to the audience for their kiss and saying this isn’t India’s culture. The same weekend also saw Akanksha getting evicted from the house.

Now soon after her exit, the actress broke her silence on the same and said that she doesn’t regret kissing Jad on the show. Jad was also accused of touching Puri inappropriately touching in an earlier episode.

In a recent interview, when Akanksha Puri was asked about Salman Khan’s apology, she seemingly took an indirect jibe at the host and told News18, “I’m an actor and actors do this [onscreen kiss]. I’ve done such scenes for a project for Jio itself. If it was against our culture, Bigg Boss would have stopped us right there. They’re cutting promotional videos from the kiss and promoting them on their page and making reels out of that clip.” Adding, “If it’s so bad that the host is required to say a sorry, then why is it on the app as a promo? Why are you openly saying that it’s giving you the highest TRPs among all the other episodes? Their reactions are contradictory.”

Later when asked about the nomination task, Akanksha Puri said she would have kissed even Pooja Bhatt to stay in the game. She said, “I would’ve done the same had it been Cyrus (Broacha) sir, Avinash, Abhishek (Malhan) or Pooja (Bhatt) ma’am in place of Jad. I was nominated and I wanted to win the task. I couldn’t afford to lose that day. If I had lost, my entire team would have lost. I would’ve never done that to them.”

The actress also revealed her parents’ reaction and said they are cool and she knows what she is doing as an adult.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Akanksha Puri’s comments on Salman Khan’s apology? Do let us know.

