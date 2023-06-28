To find her identity, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, had entered the digital version of Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss OTT 2. After her short stay in the controversial house, the actor’s estranged wife was evicted over the weekend. Now post her eviction, Aaliya has slammed her co-contestant and Bollywood actress/filmmaker Pooja Bhatt calling her ‘bitter and negative’. In the same interview, Mrs. Siddiqui called out the host for being biased and supporting Nawaz.

Recently, the host was seen asking Aaliya not to talk about her personal life, troubled marriage with Nawaz. Given that both have worked in films like Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Aaliya feels he supported him while being biased towards her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to Indian Express, Aaliya Siddiqui said, “Salman ji bilkul biased ho ke bole. Waha ek star ne ek star ka support kiya hai. That shows how one uses their power against others. I am not scared to say this as I know I wasn’t wrong. Everyone on the show talks about their past, their lives. Pooja ji has, Falaq Naaz spoke about her brother and his time in jail. There is only much you can talk about. I had bonded with Abhishek Malhan and he wanted to know about me. I never spoke ill about anyone.”

Aaliya Siddiqui also bashed Pooja Bhatt for often dropping names like ‘She’s Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter’. “She used such a big statement for me and when I defended myself, she proudly said ‘main Mahesh Bhatt ki beti hu‘. Why would you do that? She herself is an actor and director and has been a star in her time. Why can’t she play the game on her own merit? When you need to drop names, you cannot point fingers at me. I was in the game on my own, to find my own identity beyond being Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife but she was questioning me. It’s so unfair.”

Aaliya also revealed that Pooja Bhatt always targeted her for not opening up, adding that all the negativity that exists in the house is only because of her.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ashneer Grover Roasts Roadies 19 Gang Leaders Prince Narula & Gautam Gulati As They Find Their ‘Dilli Connection’, Tells Them “Makhan Wala Part Cut Karde”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News