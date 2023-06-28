The Internet was shaken after Kusha Kapila announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia. The Masaba Masaba 2 actress rose to fame with her funny videos on Instagram, and her massive recognition also landed her at Koffee With Karan Season 7 panel. The former lifestyle journalist has been facing a lot of backlash since she announced her divorce from her husband.

It all happened on Monday after Kusha took to her official Instagram handle and announced the unfortunate news to fans. She revealed that the decision to part ways was mutual but confessed that it was a “tough ordeal” for them and their family members. While most should have been landing support to the couple, what instead happened was Kapila facing brutal trolls.

Reacting to the same, Kusha Kapila’s ex husband Zorawar Ahluwalia wrote on Instagram, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce much like our marriage was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being.”

Zorawar Ahluwalia continued, “What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.”

Take a look at the story shared by Zorawar below:

For the unversed, Kusha Kapila was bombarded with hate comments as soon as she announced her separation. Many accused her for “leaving” her husband because fame got to her. The online attacks didn’t only restrict to Instagram as the social media influencer was trending even on Twitter whole day.

