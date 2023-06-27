Kusha Kapila is one of the most popular Indian content creators on Instagram who enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar Ahluwalia, yesterday and ever since then, her fans have been in shock and trying to process the news. Amid the same, her video of agreeing with Karan Johar on the ‘s*xual infidelity is not infidelity’ comment goes viral; scroll below to read the scoop.

Kusha is very popular on social media, with over 3 million followers on Instagram, and we love her relatable comic reels on the platform. Now talking about the viral scoop, the actress once appeared on ‘Social Media Star with Janice’ alongside Karan Johar, where she received some great advice from the esteemed director.

Reddit page ‘Bolly Blinds N Gossip’ shared a video of Karan Johar advising Kusha Kapila, saying, “We have to exchange our numbers and remember I’m on WhatsApp all the time. So, don’t iMessage me just WhatsApp me. If you discuss any kind of problem you are having with Zorawar then call me.”

Replying to him, Kusha adds, “I know he therapises people. I have watched enough Karan Johar content to know that he is everybody’s go-to relationship person.”

Karan continued, adding, “I’m very good at giving relationship advices. The first relationship advice, I will say ‘break up,'” leaving the host and Kusha Kapila in splits. The director then said, “And remember, s*xual infidelity is not infidelity.” Agreeing with his statement, the Masaba Masaba actress said, “I believe that.”

Reacting to Kusha Kapila and Karan Johar’s video on the platform, a user commented, “Kusha auntie inki baaton mein aakar Mumbai uth kar aa gayi..what a moron spewing false narratives and normalizing them.. but the bigger fool here is Kusha.. who actually seems to have taken his advise because “bandaa bada cooooool hai yaar..bada advanced thinking rakhta hai” I want to be in his circle..toh chal padi Mumbai ka population badane 🥵🥵”

Another user commented, “He pushes these stupid ideas his illiterate besties lap it all up Dumb and dumber”

A third commented, “As Varun said match-making bhi Karan hi karta hai, teesre person ko bhi yahi add karta hai, aur breakup bhi yahi karwata hai.”

Meanwhile, here is Kusha’s separation post that she shared on Instagram yesterday; take a look:

What do you think about the actress getting trolled for her throwback video with Karan Johar? Tell us in the space below.

