CID was one of the longest-running shows in the history of Indian television and enjoyed a massive fan following. The show’s cast starred Dayanand Shetty, Aditya Srivastava, Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, Shivaji Satyam and Vivek Mashru in pivotal roles. Recently, Vivek’s LinkedIn profile went viral on social media when fans learned that he has now become a full-time professor and in a recent interview, the actor opened up on the same. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Mashru played the role of ‘Inspector Vivek’ on the show and enjoyed a huge fan following owing to his chocolaty looks. In a recent interaction, the actor revealed that he’s overwhelmed with all the love fans have been pouring in and how he transitioned from acting to this life-changing decision.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivek Mashru said, “My wife, who is an English teacher, told me about my picture going viral. I had never thought this would happen to me, you always see it happening to other people. I am humbled.”

The CID actor also reacted to the news of him being a professor at Bengaluru University and said, “I am flattered they think that. I oversee the function of an entire department in the university, it’s a leadership position. I am transitioning out of that too now in July, and getting into launching new schools.”

Vivek Mashru reportedly quit acting in 2012 and was a part of the iconic show for over a span of six years. Talking about the same, he said, “I had trained under Kishore Namit, and then my mom told me that the makers of CID are looking out for an officer’s role. They had an all India competition ‘Operation Talaash’. I auditioned and was selected. My nana-nani were ardent fans of the show, and watched it diligently. Just before my casting was announced, my nana passed away, I was very emotional.”

And for those who don’t know, Vivek’s contract was signed only for three months but was extended to six years eventually. The CID also spoke about the transition from being and actor to a common man and said, “From being an actor where there’s so much adulation- toll naake pe they would not take tolls from me, if I ever broke a signal the police would stop me, realise I am in CID, salute and let me go after an autograph, if I went to Shirdi, they would take me for VIP darshan… to then travelling normally by bus, waiting in queues, the transition was difficult.- But by God’s grace I had a good ecosystem.”

What are your thoughts on CID actor Vivek Mashru quitting showbiz and becoming a professor? Tell us in the space below.

